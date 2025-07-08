Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par has been successfully winning hearts at the Indian box office. Despite competition from Bollywood as well as Hollywood, it has been driving footfalls to the ticket windows. The sports comedy drama is now only 30 crores away from entering the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 but is it possible? Scroll below for a detailed day 18 report!

How much has Sitaare Zameen Par earned in India in 18 days?

As per the estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 1.30 crores on day 18. It witnessed a dip of 44% compared to 2.31 crores minted on the third Friday. The pace is gradually slowing down with increased competition, but there’s little to worry about as Aamir Khan starrer is already a success at the Indian box office.

The 18-day total of Sitaare Zameen Par land in India is 149.42 crore* net. Including taxes, the gross collections come to 176.31 crores. RS Prasanna’s directorial is made on a budget of 90 crores. The producers have already entered the safe zone with a return on investment of 59.42 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Week 2: 46.45 crores

Week 3: 14.51 (3 days to go)

Total: 149.42 crores*

Will Sitaare Zameen Par beat Raid 2 at the Indian box office?

Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is now aiming to dethrone Raid 2, which is the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Ajay Devgn starrer concluded its domestic lifetime at 179.30 crores. This means Aamir Khan’s film still needs around 30 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone!

However, the daily collections will now be in the vicinity of 1 crore. Achieving this feat would be challenging unless SZP maintains a rock-solid hold. The next 2-3 days will provide a clear picture!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collections):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.07 crores* Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 149.42 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (18 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 149.42 crores

India gross: 176.30 crores

ROI: 66%

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite 32% Drop, Beats 2 Bollywood Releases Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News