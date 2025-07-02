Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 concluded its theatrical journey on a successful note. The crime thriller is now available for online streaming on Netflix. It premiered on June 26, 2025. In only 4 days, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial smashed the debut viewership of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Scroll below for the Week 1 OTT verdict.

Raid 2 viewership on Netflix (Week 1)

Netflix has released its data for the period of June 23-June 29. Raid 2 has amassed viewership of a whopping 5.6 million in the first four days of its debut week. It trended at #1 spot in as many as 9 countries. The crime thriller has surpassed every single Indian film that premiered on Netflix in 2025 except two. Ajay Devgn starrer missed the #1 position, conquered by Jewel Thief by a considerable margin.

However, Raid 2 could have surpassed the blockbuster Pushpa 2 on Netflix. It stayed behind by only 3% less views. Allu Arjun starrer had garnered a total of 5.8 million views in its first week.

Raid 2 beats Sikandar on Netflix

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn dominated Salman Khan with a clean victory. Sikandar had registered a viewership of 5.1 million on Netflix in its first week. Raid 2 leads with almost 10% higher views.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Raid 2: 5.6 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Test: 2.7 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

