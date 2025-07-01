Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2 has taken only three weeks to turn into the most-viewed non-Netflix film of the year! The courtroom drama, helmed by Karan S Tyagi, has been based on the retellings of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film has been receiving phenomenal love from the audience!

Akshay Kumar Beats The Best!

Akshay Kumar has beaten the best to claim the top spot in the list of the most-viewed non-Netflix films of 2025. The top spot was claimed by M Sasikumar’s beautiful Tamil drama – Tourist Family with a total of 13.1 million views.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Verdict Week 3

Kesari: Chapter 2 managed to garner 3.6 million views in its third week, taking the second spot in the list of the top 5 most-watched films on OTT in India for the week of June 23 – June 29, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Will Akshay Kumar Keep Growing?

It would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar‘s film keeps growing on OTT after claiming the top spot in order to secure its position in the top 10 by the end of the year!

Check out the total viewership of theatrical releases on their OTT platforms. (List includes only non-Netflix films)

Kesari: Chapter 2 : 15.1 Million Tourist Family: 13.1 Million Good Bad Ugly: 9.6 Million HIT 3: 9 Million Thudarum: 8.5 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 8.6 Million Odela 2 : 6.6 Million Veera Dheera Sooran: 7.7 Million Maranamass : 5.4 Million Retro: 4.8 Million | L2: Empuraan: 4.8 Million

Kesari: Chapter 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s courtroom drama on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 5.7 Million

Week 2: 5.8 Million

Week 3: 3.6 Million

Total: 15.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative yearly viewership data provided by Ormax.

