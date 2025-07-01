Jitendra Kumar-led Panchayat season 4 received a mixed response from the audience. There were debates and discussions about how the show could not match the brilliance of its previous seasons, and now, the opening week numbers on Prime Video are a testimony to the fact that this was a lukewarm season.

Panchayat’s Last Season’s Debut Week Viewership

The third season of the TVF show that streams on Prime Video opened with a brilliant viewership of 12 million views. This was one of the best opening week numbers of the last year. In fact, season 3 was one of the most-viewed web series of last year!

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Verdict

Panchayat season 4, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 8.8 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 23 – 29, as per Ormax data.

Second Best Debut Week Numbers Of 2025

Jitendra Kumar‘s show, also starring Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Saanvika, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, and others, registered the second-best non-Netflix debut week of 2025, surpassing Criminal Justice season 4’s 8.4 million views in its debut week.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers of the top 10 web series that arrived in 2025 on any platform except for Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Aashram S3 Part 2: 9.6 Million | Prime Video Panchayat S4: 8.8 Million | Prime Video Criminal Justice S4: 8.4 Million | Jio Hotstar The Legend Of Hanuman S6 : 5.8 Million | Jio Hotstar Pataal Lok: 4.2 Million | Prime Video Loot Kaand: 3.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Oops Ab Kya: 3.1 Million | Jio Hotstar Kull: 2.9 Million | Jio Hotstar The Secret Of The Shiledars: 2.6 Million | Jio Hotstar Gram Chikitsalay: 2.4 Million | Prime Video

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show). The debut week viewership numbers are for an entire week, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week, being calculated weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Verdict: With 20 Lakh Higher Views, Naslen Debuts Bigger Than Mohanlal’s Biggie L2:Empuraan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News