Laay Sanjeevan Lakhan Jiyaaye, Shri Raghubir Harashi Ur Laaye! The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 has arrived with a roaring note this week with the chapter of saving Lakshman and Bajrang Bali, bringing the Sanjeevani Booti. In its debut week, the show’s viewership is at an all-time high!

Season 6 Surpasses Season 5

What can be called one of the best animated shows on Indian OTT streaming platforms, the web series has made huge growth, with its debut week, bringing one of the best debuts for a web series this year!

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 OTT Verdict

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 garnered a viewership of 5.8 million and secured the top spot in the list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Apr 7-13, 2025, estimated based on audience research by an Ormax report.

Jumps By 45% For The New Season

The new season of the web series has secured 45% higher views than the debut week viewership of the last season. The Legend Of Hanuman season 5, in its debut week garnered a viewership of 4 million in its debut week.

Will It Surpass The Entire Lifetime!

Now, that The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 started on a roaring note, much higher than the debut week of the first season, it would be interesting to see if it surpasses the entire viewership of the fifth season. The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5, streaming on JioHotstar, garnered a total of 15.5 million views as per Ormax’s annual report and was the ninth most-viewed Streaming Original web series of 2024 on OTT!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

