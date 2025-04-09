R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth’s original OTT film Test opened well during its debut week on Netflix. The thriller film started streaming on the platform on April 4. It has been trending ever since it started streaming on Netflix!

Trending In 13 Countries

The film is trending in the top 10 spots on Netflix in 13 countries in its debut week. While it did not secure top spot in any of the countries, it secure one of the spots in the top 10 in Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, UAE, Mauritius & Nigeria.

Test OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 31 to April 6, Test, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.7 million on Netflix against 6.5 million viewing hours and secured 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘Promised Hearts’ at number 1.

Third Best South Indian Debut!

The film has registered the third-best viewership in its debut week for a South Indian film on Netflix in 2025. The top spot is, of course, owned by Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2025.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 2.4 Million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million Dragon: 2.1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Test Sequel [Spoilers Ahead]: Is R Madhavan Not Dead & Planning A Perfect Revenge On Nayanthara Or Did I Read Too Much Between The Lines?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News