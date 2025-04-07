R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara’s latest arrival on Netflix, Test, was applauded for the performances and criticized for its storyline. However, the thriller film, which has a very interesting storyline, was saved from sinking due to a stellar performance by Madhavan in the second half.

But the ending of the film has left a lot of people wondering if there might be a sequel to this film directed by S Sashikanth! However, sequels, in our industry take so long that they fail to justify the ending of the first part.

Test Sequel Theory

But if the makers and Netflix sanction a sequel to R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth‘s Test, then it needs to bump the pace and offer an intriguing storyline, which honestly stands a chance to win this time owing to the climax of part 1. However, before we discuss this possibility, I would like to warn you that this piece has major spoilers ahead. So, I would suggest you to save this story and come back later if you haven’t watched Test yet.

Is R Madhavan Not Dead?

The final scene of the film has Nayanthara hitting R Madhavan and the man lying in a pool of blood. While we definitely thought he was dead, the post-credit scene of the film offered another opening from this dead end! The scene shows the announcement of the project that Madhavan’s character Sarvanan was passionate about!

This leaves us with much room for imagination! Will he return from the dead and plan revenge on Nayanthara? It might be a possibility since his final confrontation with Kumudha had an outburst of emotions, blaming her for suffocating him in their married life and pressurizing him for a child!

Will The Tables Change?

The major dilemma of Test lies in choosing to be a Hero or a Villain, with R Madhavan, Siddharth choosing the clear areas, and Nayanthara lying in between these areas, turning hero for one and villain for the other! But will the tables turn with the protagonists changing the side and the story entirely? It could definitely be a brilliant possibility for a sequel!

