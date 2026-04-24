Salman Khan returns to his historic Eid release with The Biggest Theatrical Events of 2027. The movie, which is positioned as the ideal holiday blockbuster, promises to provide an extravagant cinematic experience by fusing star power, action, emotion, and scale.

The film, produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, features two of the most potent actors in the business in a thrilling production on a grand scale.

Salman Khan & Nayanthara’s Big Collaboration

The filmmakers have officially begun filming their fast-paced film, starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara, after laying the groundwork for one of the most eagerly awaited partnerships in Indian cinema. The film has gone on floors in Mumbai, marking the beginning of a grand cinematic journey.

SVC 63 has generated a lot of enthusiasm since its introduction and is currently scheduled for a huge theatrical premiere on Eid 2027.

Dil Raju presents a Sri Venkateswara Creations film, produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil: Title Track Of Ananya Panday & Lakshya Starrer Enters Spotify Charts, Gains Strong Traction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News