Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, continues to grab attention for good reasons. The latest news about the film is that its title track has entered the Spotify charts, continuing to gain strong traction among listeners. The song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features vocals by Faheem Abdullah. It is composed by the talented duo of Sachin-Jigar.

Chand Mera Dil Title Track: A Soulful Love Anthem

The title track, which is wrapped in romanticism, instantly transports listeners to the glory of Bollywood storytelling and music. The title track, which provides a painful look into the individuals’ worlds, flawlessly captures the film’s delicate yet dramatic atmosphere. Chand Mera Dil embodies the same energy, reviving a time when songs were more than just hits on the charts; they were emotions that listeners took with them.

The Chand Mera Dil title track is destined to become this season’s love soundtrack thanks to its heartfelt melody, personal lyrics, and simple arrangement.

Back-To-Back Hits From The Album

As mentioned above, the title track has found its place on the Spotify charts, while the film’s latest song, Aitbaar, is also grabbing listeners’ attention. Released a couple of days ago, the soulful romantic track is building interest among listeners and has already emerged as a hit. The entire music album has generated genuine interest in the film.

More About The Film

Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles. The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza and is presented by Dharma Productions. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, is slated to open in theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Check Out The Title Track Here:

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