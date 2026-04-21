Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has slowly generated buzz around it. The film is starting to grab attention, and its first title track release earlier received a good response. Following that, the makers have now dropped another song, hinting that the album will explore different shades of love and heartbreak.

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have released a new song, Aitbaar, and it’s already getting attention online. Following the evocative response to its title track, this second single shifts the mood, focusing more on heartbreak and the emotional conflict between two people in a relationship.

Aitbaar explores a phase in which love still exists, but trust begins to fade. The song tries to capture that complicated space where emotions feel real, yet things don’t seem to work anymore. The visuals featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya reflect this tension, showing moments of closeness along with visible distance.

Music Team Behind The Song

Aitbaar is composed by the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Singer Faheem Abdullah has lent his voice to the song, adding a soft, emotional layer. The track blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement, making it a standout emotional moment from the film’s album.

With Aitbaar, the film’s music album is slowly building interest. The makers seem to be exploring different emotions through the songs, starting from love to heartbreak. While it’s still early, the songs are giving a hint about the film’s emotional tone.

About The Film Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in lead roles and is directed by Vivek Soni. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and is expected to release in theaters on May 22, 2026. With more songs and updates likely to follow, the film is gradually building its presence ahead of release.

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