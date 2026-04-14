The producers release the eagerly anticipated title track, “Chand Mera Dil,” in honor of the season of love. The song has generated significant enthusiasm among viewers since the teaser’s release, increasing anticipation for the full song.

The title single, which stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is sure to win over listeners’ hearts and top the charts. The song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Faheem Abdullah, and composed by the talented combo Sachin-Jigar, masterfully conveys sensitive moments of love.

Chand Mera Dil Title Track: A Soulful Love Anthem

The song, which is wrapped in romanticism, instantly transports listeners to the glory of Bollywood storytelling and music. The title tune, which provides a painful look into the individuals’ worlds, flawlessly captures the film’s delicate yet dramatic atmosphere. Chand Mera Dil embodies the same energy, reviving a time when songs were more than just hits on the charts—they were emotions that listeners took with them.

The Chand Mera Dil title tune is destined to become this season’s love soundtrack thanks to its heartfelt melody, personal lyrics, and simple arrangement.

Chand Mera Dil: Production & Release Date

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza and is presented by Dharma Productions. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, is slated to open in theaters worldwide on May 22, 2026.

Listen to Chand Mera Dil here:

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