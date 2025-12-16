From stepping onto a college campus to confidently leading stories of her own, Ananya Panday has come a long way with Dharma Productions. This journey has witnessed Ananya’s steady growth as a performer. It all began with Student of the Year 2, with which she marked her debut in Bollywood, oozing out the energy and innocence of youth. The film marked not just her debut with the banner, but also marked the start of a creative association between the production house and the actress, which will also be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Ananya Panday’s artistic growth through Dharma collaborations

With every collaboration, Ananya has refined her craft and strengthened her screen presence. Projects like Call Me Bae reflected a shift, from youthful charm to a more self-assured, stylish confidence, signalling an actor growing more comfortable in her own skin while embracing contemporary, pop-culture-driven storytelling.

After Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday took a bigger leap by choosing an intense drama like Kesari Chapter 2. With Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya surprised audiences with her subtle and impactful role. She brought the added depth and emotional nuance to her performance. The film highlighted a growing artist, increasingly focused on range and substance alongside scale.

With Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya steps into the big league!

Now, with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya Panday has entered the next chapter of her ongoing journey with Dharma Productions. The upcoming romantic comedy entertainer represents not just another collaboration but a reaffirmation of a partnership that has grown stronger with time, shaped by trust, growth, and creative ambition.

What began with a ‘Student’ has come full circle. Today, Ananya Panday stands as a confident leading star, a testament to a partnership that’s only getting stronger. With Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, she is leading the big-scale rom-com, marking another milestone in her association with Dharma Productions.

About her next

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 2025. The film also features Kartik Aaryan, alongside Ananya Panday. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

