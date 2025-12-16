Every year on December 16, India observes Vijay Divas, commemorating the historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War that led to the creation of Bangladesh. But this day is not just about a military triumph – it is also about the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who made that victory possible. Among them stands a name etched forever in Indian military history – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. More than five decades later, his story is set to reach a new generation through Ikkis, with Agastya Nanda portraying the young war hero on screen.

His martyrdom, etched into the history of the Battle of Basantar, remains one of the most extraordinary acts of courage in Indian history. Here are some key facts about the late war hero.

A 21-year-old officer thrust into battle

Arun Khetarpal was only twenty-one when he was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse. He was one of the youngest armoured officers to see frontline combat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The Battle of Basantar – Holding the line against all odds

During one of the war’s fiercest tank battles, Khetarpal led his troop against a heavily armed Pakistani counter-attack, placing himself at the frontline of India’s defence. Even after his tank was hit and despite receiving orders to withdraw, Arun chose to stay back – demonstrating exceptional leadership and battlefield courage.

He was killed in action on December 16, 1971, turning Vijay Divas into a day that also marks one of the Indian Army’s most heroic sacrifices.

One of the youngest recipients of the Param Vir Chakra

For his unmatched bravery and leadership, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming one of its youngest recipients.

Khetarpal’s legacy through Ikkis

More than five decades later, Arun Khetarpal’s courage continues to inspire, finding renewed expression through Ikkis. This film brings the story of the young war hero to a new generation. With Agastya Nanda stepping into the role, the responsibility of portraying one of India’s bravest soldiers rests heavily on his shoulders, as the film seeks to honour not just a battlefield legend, but the human spirit behind the uniform.

More about Ikkis

Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released on December 25, 2025. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

