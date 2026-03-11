It’s just a few days before Ryan Gosling’s big-budget sci-fi film Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters across North America and several international markets. The Amazon MGM Studios venture is currently tracking to gross over $50 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to industry estimates. However, to break even theatrically, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed spectacle will need to earn a staggering $500 million worldwide, based on the widely used 2.5x multiplier rule applied to its estimated $200 million production budget.

If the film debuts in the $50 million-plus range and performs strongly overseas, it has a realistic shot at reaching that key box-office milestone. But achieving that target will also require strong support from critics and positive word of mouth among audiences. While the film generated an overwhelmingly positive early response following its initial screening, its official critics’ score had yet to be revealed. Now, just days before its theatrical release, the review embargo has finally lifted. So, let’s take a look at how critics have rated Project Hail Mary on Rotten Tomatoes and how the score compares with Ryan Gosling’s last five films.

Project Hail Mary vs Ryan Gosling’s Last Five Films: A Score Comparison

At the time of writing, Project Hail Mary holds a stellar 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. For context, the previous on-screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel, The Martian (2015), earned a 91% critics’ score and went on to gross $630.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s see how Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi outing compares with the critical reception of his last five films.

The Fall Guy (2024): 82% Barbie (2023): 88% The Gray Man (2022): 45% First Man (2018): 87% Blade Runner 2049 (2017): 88%

With a 96% critics’ score, Project Hail Mary currently stands as Ryan Gosling’s highest-rated film among his last five releases. It comfortably surpasses critically acclaimed titles such as Blade Runner 2049, Barbie, and First Man, all of which were praised for their filmmaking and performances but landed in the upper-80% range on Rotten Tomatoes.

The score also sees a significant jump from the mixed reception of The Gray Man (45%). If the overwhelmingly positive reviews translate into strong audience word of mouth, Project Hail Mary could follow a theatrical trajectory similar to The Martian, a critically praised sci-fi adaptation that turned its acclaim into major global box-office success. Or who knows, it could even surpass it!

Project Hail Mary: Plot, Story & What To Expect

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

