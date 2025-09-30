From fearless warriors to space survivors and superheroes, numerous actresses have given some of the biggest hits in the cinematic world. These films have reshaped pop culture and proved that powerful storytelling is beyond gender. They have not only drawn a massive global audience but also inspired generations of fans. Here we have listed 5 of the highest-grossing female-led films that shone at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

5. Beauty And The Beast – $1.2 billion

IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Director : Bill Condon

: Bill Condon Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Plot: This is among the most loved musical romantic films of Hollywood. The live-action flick was the remake of the animated film, Beauty and the Beast, released in 1991. The film features Harry Potter star Emma Watson in the lead role as Belle. She was shown as a spirited and kind-hearted young girl who looked beyond the beastly appearance of the prince and challenged societal norms. Her courage and love helped remove the curse on the prince in the fairytale. The musical was loved by the audience, and it became the second-highest-grossing film of 2017 with a gross value of $1.266 billion.

4. Frozen – $1.2 billion

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director : Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

The animated musical fantasy was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and inspired by a 1844 fairy tale named The Snow Queen. The film follows the special bond between sisters Elsa and Anna, and how Princess Anna musters the courage to help her sister by going into the jungle with the help of ice-man Kristoff and snowman Olaf. It became the highest-grossing film of 2013 with the worldwide collection of $1.286 billion.

3. Frozen II – $1.4 billion

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Plot: It is a 2019 American animated musical fantasy film that is a sequel to the immensely successful film Frozen. The movie leans heavily on the female protagonists Elsa and Anna. The story revolves around Elsa’s journey of finding her true self and the origin of her magical power. The musical film was widely appreciated for its stunning visuals, spectacular music, and beautiful storyline. It is regarded as the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time, with a gross income of $1.453 billion worldwide.

2. Barbie – $1.4 billion

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Greta Gerwig

: Greta Gerwig Streaming On: HBO Max & Netflix

Margot Robbie left girls worldwide fangirling over her spectacular depiction of Barbie doll in the live-action film Barbie. The film offers a well-balanced blend of comedy, social commentary, and remarkable cinematography. The film widely resonated with the audience and became a cultural phenomenon. It became one of the greatest hits of 2023 with a box office collection of $1.447 billion.

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion

IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Director : J.J. Abrams

: J.J. Abrams Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

The character of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens is regarded as one of the most loved actresses of Daisy Ridley. The story of the film shows her as a scavenger as well as training as a Jedi. The role of a strong and relatable protagonist was widely appreciated by the audience, and it received record-breaking box-office success with a worldwide gross collection of $2.07 billion.

These remarkable films prove that female-led movies can break records and create lasting impact. With more women taking the lead in movies, the future of cinema looks brighter than ever. Audiences can expect even more such stories with upcoming films, including Millie Bobbie Brown’s Perfect and others like The Marvels, Moana 2, and more.

