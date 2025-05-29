Back in 2016, the world wasn’t ready for Stranger Things. But it landed anyway, and suddenly the ‘80s were cool again. The bikes, music, foggy woods, and flickering lights all hit a nerve. Think E.T. meets The Goonies, with a heavy shot of Stephen King. Overnight, the show went from sleeper hit to full-on global obsession. Twitter exploded, fan theories ran wild, and Eleven’s shaved head became an icon.

But what really sold the story? The kids. Especially Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven, the silent, waffle-loving psychic who could crush you with a stare. She barely spoke, but stole every scene. At just 12, she gave a performance way beyond her years—raw, weird, and completely unforgettable. And while Stranger Things made her a star, she already had her sights set on another dark world.

Which Show Did Millie Bobby Brown Wish To Join?

In late 2016, Brown confessed her dream role wasn’t just another Eleven-style character—it was something darker. Speaking at Rhode Island ComicCon, she said (according to ComicBook), “There’s this one show I just want to be on so badly, I’ve tried everything to get on The Walking Dead. I don’t even care if I’m a zombie.”

She was fully ready to trade the Upside Down for the apocalypse, even if it meant donning prosthetics and groaning through a scene as a walker. That hunger (pun intended) for diverse roles came through in every panel she did.

And the truth is, she had the range for it. Two years before Stranger Things, she starred in the BBC series The Intruders, where she played a 9-year-old girl possessed by a killer’s soul. It was creepy, intense, and way darker than anything you’d expect a kid to pull off. Even then, she proved she could handle horror with serious emotional depth.

So no one laughed when she said she wanted a spot on The Walking Dead. She had the chops for it, whether as a lone survivor or a flesh-hungry biter.

Millie Bobby Brown Also Wanted To Make Everyone Laugh

Brown wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Around the same time, she opened up about another side of her ambitions. During the panel, she revealed, “I’d love to do a project where I’m funny.” As intense as she was on screen, off-screen she was cracking jokes, rapping Nicki Minaj verses, and charming the crowd like a total pro.

Stranger Things turned its young cast into overnight sensations. Millie Bobby Brown went from newcomer to red carpet regular, now a Hollywood heavyweight. And those early dreams? They show just how driven she was from the start.

