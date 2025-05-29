In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Nikki receives a special gift from Victor on her birthday. Meanwhile, Kyle and Claire put their plan in motion while Traci returned home after a break. After all, the Martin and Alan drama was a lot for her to take in while in town.

The drama has been escalating, leading to a major, explosive culmination. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama that revolves around the people of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 29, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Ashley sharing surprising news with Jack. The latter was happy to have Traci back home, but his happiness is about to be doubled now that Ashley has also returned. She was about to return with Traci, but had to stop and get some Jabot business done quickly.

Now that she is back, there are some happy reunions of the siblings, but she has some news for her brother Jack. And it’s about to be surprising. What could it be about? Is this related to Jabot? Is something wrong in the family company? Or is this related to her personal life? How will Jack react to it?

Up next on The Young and the Restless, Amanda is forced to make a tough decision. Her return to town has not been easy, with many of the residents hounding her for answers and asking massive questions that she cannot possibly answer as the legal representative of Aristotle Dumas. Phyllis is also a big part of the long list.

After getting fired by Billy from Abbott Communications, she wants to start her own company and is hoping to pitch the idea to Dumas. She also has some questions about the mysterious business figure that she is hoping to get answers to. Her solution? Accompanying Amanda on her DC flight.

Phyllis hopes to surprise Dumas into giving her a chance; after all, she is more stubborn than a bull. Now, the ball is in Amadna’s court, and she has to make a hard decision. Will she take the risk of letting Phyllis pounce on Dumas unannounced? Or will she refuse to entertain her crazy ideas?

After all, this choice can also cause her to lose her job. Lastly, Phyllis confides in Daniel. The former wants to ensure that her son joins her in her new business venture, which is why she is laying out the plan in front of him. But how will Daniel react? Is he in or out of this risky plot?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Zendaya’s Rue In Euphoria Isn’t Just A Character—She Mirrored Every Broken Teen We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News