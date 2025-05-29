In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Belle questioned Alex. Meanwhile, Kate confided in Roman while Johnny ran from his never-ending problems. Lastly, Carrie arrived in Salem to see Marlena and John, willing to support her family in this very tough and emotional time.

There are a lot of heart-wrenching moments and exciting drama on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 29, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Maggie confiding in Julie. The former is sad to see Xander go back to his old ways. Maggie is not okay with how he beat Philip and had a big confrontation with Sarah. And now he has stolen the portrait from the mansion. Maggie confides in Julie about the same.

Has she had enough of his behavior? Will she not forgive him for his deeds this time around? On the other hand, Belle updates Jada. The former had a chat with Alex and then headed to Jada to report some information to her. Is this related to Xander and his frisky movements, plotting, and plans?

When Kristen refuses Brady’s request, what could this actually be about? Especially now that Rachel informed her that she saw Johnny and EJ arguing and Johnny with a gun on the night of the shooting. Xander and EJ wait for the board vote results, but the former is in for quite a big shock.

Xander confronted Philip and beat him up so brutally that he is now fighting for his life in the hospital. The two were starting to get along when Xander found out about the forged letter. Next, Philip found out about his brother’s plan to buy the hospital, so he recruited Kevin to steal the miracle drug.

Xander thought Philip was trying to ruin his plans, but he was actually trying to help him instead. And now Jada slips handcuffs onto Xander and arrests him for assaulting his brother. All this when he is avidly waiting for the result of the board votes, which will decide if he or EJ will take over the hospital.

Is this arrest going to ruin any chances Xander had? Will this give EJ an upper hand? Or will this remain a balanced chance considering EJ has the messiest past record? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to learn more about the storylines.

