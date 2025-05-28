The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Gabi and JJ searching for Ari after she was not found in her room. On the other hand, Doug and Ari slept together and later, he asked Leo for some help. Meanwhile, Chanel consoled Johnny about the rollercoaster of emotions he has been facing.

And lastly, Sophia began the adoption process with Melinda. There are a lot of emotional scenes on the way for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 205, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama show set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 28, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Belle questioning Alex. What could this be about? Is it related to Xander and Philip’s violent altercation, which hospitalized the latter? Or is it about something else? On the other hand, Kate confides in Roman. She thinks Xander is behind it.

It has been hard seeing the result of the violent outburst. Is that why she is condign in Roman? Is this what she is shaken about? Will Roman be her shoulder to rely on in this turmoil? Or has she also found out about John? Elsewhere, Johnny runs from his problems. It’s nothing new to be honest.

He has been dealing with a lot of dark emotions, and he doesn’t want to face them. He has the whole EJ shooting fiasco on his mind, and the truth about his father and mother is still weighing heavily on him. Thankfully, he and Chanel reconciled after being on the outs.

And now, he knows that John is suffering and hospitalized after his return home was in the midst of a fiasco. How will he deal with all these emotions and all of this pain? Is running from the problems the only option for him? And there’s Carrie, who arrives in Salem to meet with Marlena and John.

After trying to find John for months, things took a sad turn when he finally returned home. He got involved in the mission to acquire the miracle drug that is needed to save Bo’s life. While the goal was a success, he suffered huge burns and has been lying in a critical condition in the hospital since.

Now that the rest of the people are being informed about it, many are returning to Salem to meet John and support Marlena. Carrie Brady has thus returned to be a source of support and strength for her family in this trying time. Stay tuned for even more details.

