Tommy Shelby didn’t ride off into the sunset at the end of Peaky Blinders Season 4. He walked into Parliament.

The final scene flipped everything we thought we knew about the Peaky Blinders. It wasn’t a pub brawl or a gangland shootout that closed the season, it was a political curveball. Thomas Shelby

MP wasn’t just a twist; it was the beginning of something far more dangerous than bullets and vendettas.

Season 4 had already been a ride. The Shelbys faced off against Luca Changretta and his New York vendetta. The boxing ring moment? Misleading. Arthur’s “death”? A bait-and-switch. The real punch came later — when Tommy outfoxed Luca using a secret deal with Al Capone’s crew. Classic Shelby deception. But it wasn’t the double-cross that truly shifted the tide. It was what Tommy did after the dust settled.

From Streets To Seats: Tommy Shelby’s Next Game Was Politics

He manipulated Jessie Eden, promising to back her unionist movement. Then he turned around and played mole for the government. Smooth move, Shelby. He didn’t just betray a cause, he turned it into a stepping stone. That seduction wasn’t just romantic, it was tactical. By the end, he had a baby on the way, blood on his hands, and a new title: Member of Parliament. This wasn’t redemption, it was evolution.

Season 4 hinted at it earlier. His failed attempt at relaxing, the Pyramid Song-scored breakdown, the ghost of Grace — all showed a man cracking under his past. “It’s just myself talking to myself about myself,” Tommy confessed. He wasn’t okay. But instead of healing, he climbed higher.

That final smirk when he told Polly he had “an idea”? That was the real cliffhanger. It screamed chaos. Power didn’t calm Tommy. It gave him a new battlefield. One that came with bigger stakes not just for the family, but for the country.

The Finale That Redefined The Show

Up to this point, Peaky Blinders had been about the streets — family, loyalty, vendettas. But the Season 4 finale pulled the rug. With Tommy stepping into Parliament, the story swerved from gangster grit to political chess. This wasn’t about owning Birmingham anymore. It was about influence. Ideologies. The future of Britain itself.

Tommy wasn’t just dodging bullets, he was shaking hands with the very people who made the bullets.

It was a bold move by the writers. They didn’t end Season 4 with a bang. They ended it with an “oh fuck” from Polly. That one scene turned a gangster show into something bigger and more unpredictable.

Season 4 didn’t just change Tommy’s fate. It changed the DNA of Peaky Blinders.

