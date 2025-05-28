Netflix has dropped a fresh comedy series, and it’s the kind of wild, offbeat show people didn’t know they needed. It’s called She the People, and it’s already got fans online howling with laughter and asking where this level of political nonsense has been hiding.

What Is She The People About On Netflix

The series comes from Tyler Perry and centers on Antoinette Dunkerson, played by Terri J. Vaughn, who finds herself as Mississippi’s new Lieutenant Governor. She felt like a triumph after winning the election until reality hit harder than expected.

Suddenly, she’s juggling political pressure alongside a boss, Governor Harper (Robert Craighead), who is stuck in outdated ways and a family still trying to make sense of life in the Deep South.

What Fans Are Saying About the New Netflix Comedy

The first eight episodes landed on May 22 and viewers haven’t stopped talking about it since. The show plays with the ridiculousness of politics and somehow still makes it relatable.

People are calling it hilarious, saying it’s one of the funniest things they’ve seen in a while. One viewer wrote, “She the People” on Netflix is funny as fuck😭😭😭.” Another echoed, “Yall She The People on Netflix might got me in a chokehold 😂🤣 episode two only tho this shit funny.”

“She the People” on Netflix is funny as fuck😭😭😭 — Nay Capri (@Jenaycapri) May 23, 2025

Yall She The People on Netflix might got me in a chokehold 😂🤣 episode two only tho this shit funny — 1of1👑 (@CallMeRenee_) May 23, 2025

A third user added, “She the people “ on Netflix 10/10 lol funny asf.”

“She the people “ on Netflix 10/10 lol funny asf — Kk. (@_therealKaylaN) May 22, 2025

That said, not everyone’s on board. A few critics have thrown shade, saying the jokes miss more than they hit. One wrote, “I can’t believe Netflix saw this “She the people” and bought it. What a sorry ass of a project. I haven’t been irritated at a movie like this in a long time. God forbid.”

I can’t believe Netflix saw this “She the people” and bought it. What a sorry ass of a project. I haven’t been irritated at a movie like this in a long time. God forbid — Yucee (@Yu_ceee) May 26, 2025

Another tweeted, “@netflix and @tylerperry please do better with #SheThePeople .. The black comedy is corny and overplayed. The overacting driver and his girlfriend is a bit much. The way the characters are going please change directions. My girl deserves soo much better. They r not funny.”

@netflix and @tylerperry please do better with #SheThePeople .. The black comedy is corny and overplayed. The overacting driver and his girlfriend is a bit much. The way the characters are going please change directions. My girl deserves soo much better. They r not funny. — MeanAzzBull ♉️ (@SlutMeOutShawty) May 26, 2025

However, despite all the online fuss, the best part remains that this season’s only halfway through. According to The Daily Express, another eight episodes are set to drop later this summer.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rick And Morty Season 8 Episode 1 Explained: Summer’s Tech Glow-Up & Rick’s Matrix Payback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News