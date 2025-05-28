Netflix’s latest true crime series is making waves for all the wrong reasons or all the right ones, depending on your taste for the dark and disturbing. The three-part mini-series, Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story, is pulling in millions of viewers, and many are walking away feeling deeply unsettled.

A Look Inside The Dark Story Of Fred And Rose West

It’s not uncommon for Netflix to strike gold with its crime content. The online platform, from dramatized cases to gritty documentaries, has already shown time and again how to grip an audience. But this new release, which dropped on May 14, seems to be hitting harder than most. In less than two weeks, it’s already stacked up over 21 million viewing hours and climbed to second place on the global TV charts.

The story follows Fred and Rose West, a married couple responsible for a string of brutal murders between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire, England. The series weaves together unearthed footage, coupled with old police interviews, and chilling voice recordings of the Wests themselves.

Victims’ Families & Survivors Speak Out

Viewers are plunged into the grim timeline of events, starting with Fred’s early crimes, including the murder of his first wife and stepdaughter, and moving through the years as the couple’s crimes escalated. The remains of nine young women were discovered buried at their Cromwell Street home, and more bodies were found elsewhere. Victims included their own daughter and a 16-year-old nanny who had been living with them.

The documentary doesn’t only stick to the crime scenes. It also brings in real voices, including survivors and family members who lived through the horror. Dezra Chambers, whose sister Alison was one of the victims, shares her heartbreak. Caroline Owens, who survived after being kidnapped and abused by the Wests, also speaks out. Her decision to go to the police was a turning point in the case.

Social Media Reactions Highlight Viewer Shock

Online, reactions have been pouring in. One tweeted, “This fred and rose west doc on netflix is the most messed up thing i’ve watched in a while.” Another said the same, “The Fred and Rose West documentary is so horrific. Such evil people.”

this fred and rose west doc on netflix is the most messed up thing i’ve watched in a while — sajid (@sxjidd) May 22, 2025

The Fred and Rose West documentary is so horrific. Such evil people. — Sim (@_Simranxo_) May 25, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Has anyone else watched the Fred & Rose West documentary on Netflix? It’s absolutely fucked up 😳,” while one user added, “I’m too obsessed with crime documentaries but I don’t have a problem. Currently watching Fred and Rosie on Netflix and boy oh boy.”

Has anyone else watched the Fred & Rose West documentary on Netflix? It’s absolutely fucked up 😳 — Shan 🥡🥢 (@breakdownbookss) May 26, 2025

I’m too obsessed with crime documentaries but I don’t have a problem. Currently watching Fred and Rosie on Netflix and boy oh boy. — Claudia‼️ (@claudieseyes) May 26, 2025

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story is now streaming on Netflix.

