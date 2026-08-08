5 Reasons To Watch The East Palace (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Korean horror has always delivered a stunning offering each time, and this time was no different. This year, Netflix decided to go all in on the genre with a lavish, ghost-slaying period piece. Currently sitting at #1 on Netflix’s South Korea shows Top 10 chart and #6 globally among non-English shows, The East Palace has clearly found its audience fast. Between Nam Joo-hyuk’s long-awaited return to acting and a mystery that keeps you hooked, here are five reasons this one is worth your time.

Nam Joo-hyuk’s First Role Since His Military Discharge

The East Palace marks Nam Joo-hyuk‘s first acting project since completing his military service in 2025, and the show makes that comeback count. He plays Gu-cheon, an arrogant, formidable spirit-slayer with the rare ability to cross into the ghost world himself. It’s a sharper, more physically demanding role than the soft-spoken leads he’s known for in Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Start-Up, and it gives fans a genuinely different side of him to sink into.

The Intriguing Horror & Political Plot

The premise alone sets this apart from your typical sageuk (historical drama). The king watches his crown princes die one after another under mysterious circumstances. This pattern reminds him of a nearly identical pattern of deaths from three decades earlier that put him on the throne in the first place. Desperate and running out of options, he secretly summons Gu-cheon and a court lady named Saeng-gang to hunt down whatever is haunting his bloodline and save his last remaining son.

A Mystery Full of Twists and Surprises

What makes The East Palace stand out isn’t just the scares; it’s the structure of the mystery itself. Every time the leads think they’ve cracked the case, the show peels back another layer of buried palace history and reveals genuine surprise. The truth unveiled at the end puts every guess about the real conspirators to rest. As the show progresses, the ghosts become less scary as the humans begin to show their true side.

Haunting Visuals That Bring The Palace To Life

The show’s atmosphere is a genuine strength. The cinematography and color grading give the East Palace itself a haunted, almost sentient quality, whereas the fight sequences set in the spectral realm are consistently the show’s most striking moments. My suggestion? Watch the series with the lights off.

A Stellar Cast, Creative Team & Netflix Success

Along with Nam Joo-hyuk, we have Roh Yeon-seo, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Cho Seung-woo. Director Choi Jung-kyu, who previously helmed The Devil Judge, teams up with screenwriting duo Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, the pair behind Bulgasal: Immortal Souls and The Guest. The numbers back it up, too: the show currently ranks #1 on Netflix‘s South Korea chart and #6 globally on Netflix’s non-English films chart, as per Tudum. Also, who can not love the adorable ggeomeoksali, the cute snack and energy-stealing spirit? Ggeomeoksali has its own fanbase now.

For anyone who wants their horror wrapped in political intrigue and gorgeous production design, it delivers exactly what it promises. With fans already clamoring for a second season, this might be one palace worth revisiting.

The East Palace Trailer

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