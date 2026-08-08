5 Nam Joo-hyuk Dramas To Watch (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Nam Joo-hyuk’s return in The East Palace reminded everyone why fans missed him during his military service, but ghost slaying is far from the only mode he’s mastered. Long before he was wielding a spirit-cutting blade, he built a career on quieter, more emotionally grounded roles. Here are five dramas that show the range behind the actor now facing down palace hauntings.

1. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

Director: Jung Ji-hyun

Jung Ji-hyun IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows aspiring fencer Na Hee-do and Baek Yi-jin, a young man rebuilding his life after his family loses everything during the financial crisis. As they grow closer, the two navigate first love, friendship, ambition, and the challenges of growing up, with the story spanning their journey from youth into adulthood.

2. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)

Director: Oh Hyun-jong

Oh Hyun-jong IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Where To Watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows college weightlifter Kim Bok-joo as she balances her athletic ambitions with the challenges of young adulthood. Her life becomes more complicated when she develops an unexpected crush and grows closer to her childhood friend, swimmer Jung Joon-hyung. The drama blends romance, comedy, and coming-of-age themes while focusing on friendship, self-confidence, and pursuing one’s dreams.

3. Start-Up (2020)

Director: Oh Choong-hwan

Oh Choong-hwan IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: Start-Up follows Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious young woman determined to succeed in South Korea’s competitive start-up industry. Her path crosses with programmer Nam Do-san, whose struggling company becomes part of her journey toward entrepreneurship. As they pursue their dreams, the drama explores romance, ambition, family, friendship, failure, and the challenges of building a successful business.

4. Who Are You: School 2015 (2015)

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Park Joon-hwa IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where To Watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot: Who Are You: School 2015 follows Lee Eun-bi, a bullied student who loses her memory and is mistaken for her missing identical twin, Go Eun-byul. As Eun-bi begins living her sister’s life, she becomes caught between old friendships, new relationships, and the mystery surrounding Eun-byul’s disappearance. The drama explores identity, bullying, friendship, and teenage romance.

5. The School Nurse Files (2020)

Director: Lee Kyoung-mi

Lee Kyoung-mi IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

Plot: The School Nurse Files follows school nurse Ahn Eun-young, who can see strange creatures called jellies that are invisible to ordinary people. When these supernatural beings begin threatening students, Eun-young teams up with teacher Hong In-pyo to protect the school. The series combines fantasy, comedy, and horror with a surreal visual style and an unconventional story.

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