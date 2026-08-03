A Love Other Than Yours Release Date (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Korean drama fans have another romance to look forward to in the month of September. A new romantic series titled A Love Other Than Yours has officially locked its global premiere date, and Prime Video has announced that it will exclusively stream the show. The upcoming K-drama is designed as a 14-episode series exploring the emotional highs and lows of a long-term relationship.

A Love Other Than Yours Cast & Crew

The drama is directed by Hwang Seung-ki and Lee Garam, while the screenplay has been written by Yoo Su-Ji. The series is led by Seo Kangjun and Ahn Eun-jin, and the supporting cast includes Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram.

Seo Kangjun stars as Namgung Ho, a sociable assistant manager at Hunmin Snacks. After ten years with Mi-do, who has stood by him through every turning point in his life, he believes their bond is strong enough to withstand anything. But his world is shaken when Mi-do falls in love with another man.

Ahn Eun-jin stars as Lee Mi-do, a once-promising rookie film director. At her lowest point of a career slump, she meets a man she initially has no interest in, only to find herself gradually drawn to him. She is surprised by these unfamiliar feelings, especially as she has long been in a committed relationship with Namgung Ho.

Lee Joo Ahn portrays Han Tae-seung, an ambitious attorney at Jaekang Law Firm. An orphan with nothing but his intelligence to rely on, he dedicated his life to serving as the loyal lapdog of Jaekang Law Firm’s managing partner. But as he begins questioning his life, he meets Lee Mi-do — a woman who constantly catches him off guard and sparks feelings he refuses to acknowledge.

Jo Aram portrays Park Su-a, an employee at Hunmin Snacks. Often called “cold” and “prickly,” she sees herself as someone who simply isn’t naturally warm and expresses her emotions with efficiency. As the daughter of a famous soccer player, she learned to keep her boundaries and show people only what is necessary.

A Love Other Than Yours Plot

The story follows Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple who have been together for 10 years. While Ho believes they are ready to take the next step and get married, Mi-do finds herself questioning their future after meeting someone new during a difficult phase in her career.

As emotions become more complicated, both are forced to decide whether they should continue their long-standing relationship or choose a completely different path. The series promises a grounded take on love, commitment, temptation, and the changing dynamics of long-term relationships.

A Love Other than Yours premieres on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST on South Korean free-to-air television channel KBS2. For the global audience, the series will begin streaming on Prime Video on the same day. The Korean romantic drama will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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