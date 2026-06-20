Buddy cop movies are fun and entertaining to watch. But what happens when the “buddies” in question are the ex-husband and current husband of a kidnapped woman? Husbands In Action is a South Korean action comedy film that works on this premise. It follows Choong-sik, a narcotics detective, and Min-seok, a veterinarian, who must set aside their differences and team up to save their (ex)wife and (step)daughter. Husbands In Action premiered on Netflix on June 19, 2026.

Husbands In Action Plot

Narcotics detective Hwang Choong-sik arrests drug lord Ma Do-jun. This prompts Do-jun’s wife, Hye-ran, to kidnap Choong-sik’s ex-wife, Si-nae, and their daughter, Yeon-ju, as leverage. Hye-ran is the brains behind NABI, an AI system she built that’s worth roughly 100 billion won, and it quickly becomes the story’s most fought-over prize. Choong-sik teams up with Si-nae’s current husband, mild-mannered veterinarian Min-seok, to meet Hye-ran’s demands. Choong-sik and Min-seok don’t see eye to eye, and that causes a lot of comedy in the film. Right from their first scene together at Yeon-ju’s school, the two display a chemistry that is bound to make you laugh.

Their plan gets hijacked by Kim Yong-gang, and the gangster Do-jun is displaced. He wants revenge on everyone involved and kidnaps Si-nae and Yeon-ju a second time. With reporter A-ra (Choong-sik’s love interest) also captured during a rescue attempt, Choong-sik, Min-seok, and Do-jun are left to mount one last mission at Yeon-an Pier.

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Husbands In Action Ending Explained

The pier rescue falls apart fast. Yong-gang, dismissed as past his prime for most of the film, outmaneuvers the group entirely. He puts nooses around Do-jun, Si-nae, Hye-ran, and A-ra, then locks Choong-sik and Min-seok in a walk-in freezer to die. Rather than cashing in on NABI, his pride gets the better of him, and he destroys it instead. This decision is rooted in his belief that real power should come from strategy, not technology.

How Are The Criminals Caught?

Trapped and genuinely facing death, Choong-sik and Min-seok stop sizing each other up as rivals and start working as a unit. They break out together, and from that moment on, their relationship shifts permanently from competition to partnership.

Seeing Hye-ran threatened snaps Do-jun out of his usual flashy fighting style, and he turns on Yong-gang in earnest. Once free, Hye-ran releases Si-nae and A-ra, and the finale becomes a genuine group effort where the women aren’t sidelined after being rescued. They’re instrumental in taking down Yong-gang’s crew alongside the men.

Do Choong-sik & Min-seok Reconcile?

Yong-gang is arrested, but Do-jun and Hye-ran escape by speedboat, unaware that Yeon-ju is hidden aboard. Choong-sik and Min-seok leap off a pier crane using a paraglider, catch the boat, retrieve Yeon-ju, and bring Do-jun and Hye-ran in for good.

The film closes by echoing its opening school event, this time with Choong-sik and Min-seok arriving together, along with a visibly pregnant Si-nae, to watch Yeon-ju perform. When it’s time for the family photo, Choong-sik steps aside. It isn’t a sad exit—it’s him deliberately making room for Min-seok’s family while choosing to build his own future with A-ra. Both men saved Si-nae. Both remain Yeon-ju’s father. Neither has to be the only one.

Will There Be A Sequel To Husbands In Action?

At the time of this writing, there has been no official confirmation about a sequel to Husbands in Action. However, the post-credits set the stage for the possibility of one. A brief scene reveals that Yong-gang has a wife, who has just arrived in Incheon and is greeted by one of his henchmen. Nothing about her is explained, but the framing makes it clear that she is stepping in to pick up where her husband left off. Do-jun, Choong-sik, and now Min-seok are her likely targets. It plays as a deliberate setup, leaving the story open for a follow-up.

Husbands in Action Trailer

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