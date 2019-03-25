CONFIRMED: Salman Khan To Work On The Veteran Remake Post Inshallah!

Salman Khan, who is currently busy in the promotions of his home-production Notebook, revealed about his upcoming movie line-up. The actor recently completed the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and will kickstart Dabangg 3, in next month. The superstar also revealed about his upcoming, Inshallah and Veteran remake.

In a recent interview during the promotions of Notebook, Salman Khan was asked about the remake of a Korean movie, Veteran. He stated, “I am doing ‘Veteran’. Atul has the rights. It’s a nice film. We will do this film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film”.

It is assured that the upcoming years are surely a treat for all the ardent fans of Salman, as he is backed by the blockbuster sequence of Bharat, Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Veteran Remake.

Speaking about upcoming Notebook, the movie marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. It is produced by Salman Khan Films-Cine1 Studios and directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Salman Khan on Thursday denied that he was campaigning for a political party or contesting himself in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Contrary to the rumours, I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party…”, Salman tweeted after his previous tweet led to speculation that he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier in the day, the Sultan actor retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, urging people “to exercise your right (to vote) and participate in making the Government”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!