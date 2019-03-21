CONFIRMED: It Will Be Salman Khan’s Inshallah VS Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi On Eid 2020! 

A few days back, Salman Khan finally announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost 20 years. Their next is titled Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. As soon the announcement was made, fans of the stars started rejoicing and celebrating it.

But the release date of the film wasn’t known. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman has finally confirmed that Dabangg 3 will hit the theatres in December and Inshallah will come on Eid 2020.

The Kick actor said, “We will release Dabangg 3 first, and Sanjay will come after it. We will come on Eid 2020.” He also said that he’s looking forward to work with Alia in the film. Now that Inshallah is set for Eid 2020 release which means it will clash with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The posters of Shetty’s film were unveiled recently and the release date on it shook all the fans of Akki and Salman. Well, now this will be a big clash!

It will interesting to see which film backs out as both the films and the business will get affected.

