Imtiaz Ali’s Next: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan To Ignite The Spark Of Romance On 2020 Valentine’s Day!

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s yet to-be-titled film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda, will release on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020.

Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films will present the film, which is currently on floors.

“Honoured to embark on a journey wid Imtiaz Ali’s next, the yet untitled film with Sara and Randeep Hooda. Releasing on 14th February, 2020,” Kartik tweeted on Wednesday.

“Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai (and yes, shooting of this film is currently happening),” he wrote along with an image in which Sara is seen resting her head on his shoulder.

Earlier this month, a video supposedly showing the young actors kissing went viral online. The two never confirmed it though.

