“You Helped Me Meet My Wife (Deepika Padukone)”: Ranveer Singh Thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gen-y star Ranveer Singh is on a roll with commercial as well as critical success. The actor bagged Best Actor In A Leading Role award at the Zee Cine Awards, held last night. Ranveer won accolade for his menacing act as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He expressed his joy by thanking his beloved director duo, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Rohit Shetty, and of course, family and audience.

Thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“Duniya ki har nayab cheez par Alludin Khilji ka hak hai. Kisne socha tha itna bura banna itni achi baat ho sakti. Ek insaan ne socha tha aur ussi insaan se itna layak samjha ki mein yeh kirdaar nibha paunga. Sir I have said this before, I will say it again and I will say it till my dying breath and I mean it from the bottom of my heart. You have shaped me as an artist, you have shaped me as an actor. If I have any kind of caliber it is because of you. You have given me my life’s most glittering opportunities, you’ve given me my life’s best performances, most memorable experiences. Aap ne mereko mere wife se bhi mila diya, aur kya mangunga mein aapse sir…aur kya mangu min upar wale se, mein actor bangaya, janta ka pyaar kamaya, izzat kamyi, aur kya mangu. Aapni Leela, aapni mastani, aapni Rani se shaadi kar li, sach mein hero bangaya mein toh yaar”.

Thanking Rohit Shetty

“Thank you to Rohit sir for giving me my first masala blockbuster. The boss of masala entertainment the first of what I hope will be many such films – delivering entertainment”.

Thanking family and audiences

“I would like to Thank most of all my family, my friends and my team, whatever I am is because of you! You guys kill it for me, Thank you.

To the beloved audience – Thank you for showering me with love and accolades and I promise you I will keep working hard and try and deliver quality cinema, entertainment and try my best to try and make sure our great nation is proud of its cinema”.

