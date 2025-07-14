One of the most surprising bonds on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK was between Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes. The two quickly became friends, and their friendship started turning into feelings towards the end of the stint. Jojo Siwa was in a relationship that she broke off after the show wrapped up.

Jojo, whose birth name is Joelle, is now dating Chris. They have been open about falling in love and seeing a future together. They faced criticism about their 10+ year age gap, and some alleged Chris was using Joelle to get hype and boost his career. Here’s what he shared about their romance.

Chris Hughes On Romance With Jojo Siwa

During a conversation with The Sun UK, the reality star opened up about how, after a string of failed relationships, he began questioning if there was no one out there for him. “I’ve been on dates, but there was nothing that properly ignited me,” Chris said, feeling something was always missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

He expressed how meeting Joelle was the most magical feeling. “Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that. We were meant to cross paths,” he shared, calling her a blessing in his lap. “Some of the best relationships start as friendships,” he then continued.

“I look back at the CBB clips and can see how we gravitated towards each other,” he said, adding, “I adored the ground she walked on and the way she handled herself.” Chris made it clear that he loved her as a friend at the start, but things changed towards the end of Big Brother.

He was scared it wouldn’t be the same outside, but they met after the show ended, and Chris even joined her on her family vacation. “Our first kiss was genuinely special – it felt like I was in a movie. I can’t keep my hands off her now,” he divulged about how he loves literally everything about her.

Chris mused, “She’s the last person I speak to at night and the first I speak to when I wake up,” calling their romance a safe love and a natural high. He revealed Joelle’s mother and father have approved of their romance, and he is now part of their family group chat. The two are happy at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

Will Jojo Siwa & Chris Hughes Marry Each Other?

They are in a long-distance relationship, but Chris calls it effortless. He then further explained, “Nothing is too much trouble to make her happy. I write love letters. I’m obsessed with her. I’d do anything for her.” He accepted that he sees a future with her, but the two want to focus on living in the moment.

“I’d love to marry her. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day,” the Love Island alum disclosed, and mentioned how they would have a proper English wedding and how much they want kids.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Inside Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis Romance: Mallorca, Massages, Yachts & What We Know About Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News