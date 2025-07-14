While most of the stars of iconic sitcom Friends are massively loved and adored by the audience, Jennifer Aniston continues to remain the most popular. Her dating life is also hugely focused on despite her attempts at keeping things private and away from the limelight and media scrutiny.

Recently, Jennifer has been sparking romance rumors with Jim Curtis, an either and wellness guru. The two were earlier spotted at a restaurant and now have seemingly confirmed their romance after being spotted getting cozy and holding on a yacht in Mallorca. Here’s what we know about them.

Inside Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis Romance: Mallorca, Massages & Yachts

Reports have also confirmed that the two are dating, but things are casual and the duo are simply having fun. A source told People, “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.” Jennifer had also read his book and seen his work.

The insider said, “She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual. She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” referring to how the actress has tried to remain single for some time after previous experiences.

The source continued, “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.” As for Jim, the life coach is “very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Another source told Page Six, “Jen has a very small group of trusted and extremely protective friends,” explaining her life.

They added that The Morning Show star lives in a kind of bubble and Jim has been hanging out with them for a while now. He joined Jennifer on the trip in Mallorca where other stars including Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka as well as Olivia Wilde and Amy Schumer were present.

Paparazzi images show Jennifer and Jim holding hands in one image while he massages her shoulders in another photo. Neither of them have publicly spoken about their romance but they follow one another on Instagram. Jim also follows her best friends including Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis: Previous Marriages

Both of them have had previous relationships that have not worked out in the long run. Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. On the other hand, Jim was married to Rachel Napolitano and they have a teenage son named Aidan together.

In his book, Jim has been open about having an issue being in a long-term relationship as he gets bored quite soon. The TED talker mentioned some of his past and healing from some of the things he has previously done.

