The personal and private life of Jennifer Aniston has been quite massively scrutinized, especially since her divorces which have often been labeled by the media as her two failed marriages. With Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, which saw cheating on his part, or with Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Her previous experiences have made Jennifer even more private as well as hesitant to share her romantic pursuits in the public eye where people can judge, assume, comment and make narratives about. Here’s what a new report has revealed about the Friends star’s attempts at remaining private.

Is Jennifer Aniston Keeping Romances Private After Divorce To Escape Media Harassment?

According to In Touch Weekly, Jennifer has been focusing on enjoying the success on her career front, especially the acclaim The Morning Show has received. She also goes on dates and has an active personal life but keeps it under wraps to evade unnecessary scrutiny of the media and the fans.

This might have offered her privacy but has resulted in the single and alone Jennifer narrative online which she is not happy about. “It irritates her that there’s this view that she’s somehow failed at life because she’s single,” a source told the portal. They added, “She really bristles at it, but not enough to prove everyone wrong by flaunting her love life for everyone to see.”

Jennifer would rather keep that narrative going instead of revealing who she is interested in or dating. The insider pointed out, “She has plenty of dates, she isn’t the lonely spinster people make her out to be. She’s just very, very private.” This is because her past experiences have taught her not to reveal too many details about her or they can be used against her.

“It becomes front page news and nine times out of ten, the pressure of that attention ends up destroying her happiness,” the source continued. Jennifer would prefer to keep her personal life locked behind doors and if it “means getting a reputation as this scorned lover, so be it.” That doesn’t mean she is okay with the narrative as “it gets under her skin” but she can’t help it.

Recently, she was spotted hanging out with Pedro Pascal and it became such widespread news about the two of them dating. “Everyone is hoping that Jen and Pedro’s dinner date is a sign of a blossoming romance” but they’re just friends.” Their friends would love for them to get together.

But despite that, they are only friends enjoying a newly forming bond. “She has no choice but to suck it up and ignore all the chatter and just live her life behind closed doors,” the report concluded. It is to be seen if Jennfier and Pedro’s friendship blooms into something more further down the line.

