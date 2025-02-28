The Pokemon universe is going to present a new heartwarming story soon. Titled Dragonite and the Mailman, this 14-minute short episode features the Pokemon Dragonite in a pivotal role. This short episode will be released on February 27, 2025, marking 29 years since the Pokemon series first began in Japan. Dragonite and the Mailman will be available for free on Pokemon’s official YouTube channel.

What Is The Plot Of Dragonite And The Mailman?

Dragonite and the Mailman follows Hana, who admires Dragonite, a postal worker. One day, she finds a letter with no address. She teams up with the Dragonite postal worker and other wild and domestic Pokemon to find the sender. The journey takes her to the Kanto region.

More About Dragonite And The Mailman

Taku Kimura, who helmed Star Wars: Visions, also directed this short. As quoted by Comic Natalie, Kimura has tried to include many Pokemon in the short to showcase the vast range of the species. From showing friendly Pokemon that are amicable to humans to showing wild Pokemon that lead a vibrant lifestyle in the forest, this short feature includes them all.

Nana Kentaro has written this short. Riko Fukumoto has voiced Hana. Fans will also get to see legendary Pokemon Kyogre. The story’s soundtrack, Kami Hikoki (meaning Paper Planes), is sung by Suis, the vocalist of the Japanese pop band Yorushika. Evan Call, a Canadian producer, composed the song. CoMix Wave Films, which provided the visuals for Your Name and Suzume by Makoto Shinkai, also worked on the visuals for this short film.

