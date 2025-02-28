Since its debut in 1977, the Star Wars franchise has won over the hearts of audiences worldwide with its epic tales of heroism, adventure, and the eternal struggle between light and dark. Created by George Lucas, this space opera has expanded beyond the original films into a vast universe encompassing prequels, sequels, standalone movies, animated series, novels, and video games.

The trilogies that chronicle the Skywalker family’s saga are central to this expansive narrative. Each introduces new characters and conflicts while enriching the overarching mythos. So far, the three trilogies have focused on the stories of Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, and Rey Skywalker. As the galaxy far, far away continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this legendary series.

Simon Kinberg To Helm New Star Wars Trilogy

In an exciting development for Star Wars enthusiasts, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced that Simon Kinberg will write and produce a new trilogy within the core saga. Kinberg, known for his work on the X-Men series and his contributions to Star Wars Rebels, brings a wealth of experience to this ambitious project.

“This is the next iteration, the new saga that moves us into the future,” Kennedy stated in an interview with Deadline. Kinberg’s previous collaboration with Lucasfilm on the animated series Rebels has been described as a “really wonderful collaborative experience.” Kinberg is actively developing the script expecting to present more concrete details by June of this year. Kennedy expressed enthusiasm about the project’s progress, noting, “We’re absolutely rolling fast and furiously. That has gone exceptionally well, and he’s literally going to script as we speak.”

While specific plot details remain under wraps, this new trilogy is poised to explore uncharted territories within the Star Wars timeline. It remains to be seen whether these films will be designated as Episodes X, XI, and XII or if they will inaugurate a fresh narrative arc distinct from the Skywalker saga. In the broader context of Lucasfilm’s leadership, it’s noteworthy that Kathleen Kennedy was previously reported to step down from her role at the end of the year. Her tenure has seen triumphs and challenges, and the search for her successor was underway. However, in the interview with Deadline, Kennedy shot down these rumors as well.

