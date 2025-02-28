Justin Bieber is reportedly struggling to cope with the ongoing scandal surrounding his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and has even forbidden his inner circle from mentioning the disgraced mogul’s name.

The weight of the controversy has severely taken a toll on Bieber’s mental health, with sources revealing that the constant media coverage has left him in tears at times.

Diddler – P. Diddy This will ultimately end up much bigger than most are aware today. Sean Combs has been the “Gatekeeper” in Hollywood’s Hip Hop & commercial music beginning back in 1993. You wanted to become the next Biggie Smalls? Then you had to attend Puffy’s… pic.twitter.com/7vvu80FygJ — Jewely💎Blue (@hollywood2pt0) March 26, 2024

Justin Bieber Struggles With Sean Diddy Combs’ Scandal

A source close to the pop icon revealed, “Justin is really finding the Diddy situation hard to handle. It seems sometimes like every hour something new connected to Combs hits the media, and it is really hammering at his mental health.”

“He’s now banned his people from even mentioning Diddy’s name because the stress of the saga is reducing him to tears in some instances. It really is that severe,” they added. “Hopefully, with Combs’ trial date looming later this year that will provide some kind of closure for Justin, but at the moment, the noise around Diddy seems to get louder and louder every single day. And sometimes even by the minute.”

Kris Jenner’s Interest in Justin Bieber’s Struggles

Amid Bieber’s emotional turmoil, Kris Jenner has allegedly expressed interest in offering support. However, sources suggest her motivations may not be entirely selfless, as the ultimate opportunist is said to have an “agenda” and “drooling at the idea of getting him on the show.”

The source added Jenner “is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need.”

They also said, “Even though Kris wants to help Justin, the first and foremost, she will help herself. That’s how she operates.”

Justin Bieber and Kris Jenner via instagram (Feb 1, 2015) pic.twitter.com/5kjKPjOdx5 — Justin Bieber dumps (@JDBieberDumps) January 3, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs’ Resurfaced Footage Raises Eyebrows

Diddy, now 55, faces serious allegations, including accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has categorically denied. His close relationship with Bieber during the singer’s younger years has now come under scrutiny, with resurfaced footage adding to speculation about the nature of their bond.

In one old clip, Combs described a period they spent together as a “15-year-old’s dream,” while also emphasizing that their activities were kept secret.

“Justin’s having 48 hours with Diddy where we hanging out, and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” the disgraced media mogul added.

“What we doing, we can’t really disclose. For the next 48 hours he with me and we gonna buck full crazy” This clip of Diddy (40 year-old) with Justin Bieber (15 year-old) is 1,000x creepier now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/du14kUqqQL — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 24, 2025

Justin Bieber’s Social Media Purge

Bieber’s efforts to publicly distance himself from Diddy have not gone unnoticed. Recently, he embarked on a significant social media purge, unfollowing Combs along with two dozen others.

This move follows years of speculation about their relationship, with past accounts such as Khloe Kardashian’s admission on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where she revealed Bieber’s presence at wild parties hosted by Diddy, where “half the people there were butt naked.”

Currently, Combs remains incarcerated in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Bieber himself has made no direct accusations against Combs but has been deeply affected by the fallout of his former mentor’s downfall.

