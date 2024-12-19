Sean Diddy Combs’ time behind bars and the endless lawsuits piling up seem to be taking a real toll on his glow-up. The 55-year-old has been in federal custody for three months. He has been denied bail on three separate occasions. The rapper faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution following an extensive federal investigation. A trial date has been scheduled for May 5, next year.

A journalist who attended the hearing of Diddy’s federal sex trafficking case on Wednesday shared an update on the rapper’s current appearance. Combs has reportedly shed a significant amount of weight while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sean Diddy Combs Reportedly Appeared Lot Thinner

Following the hearing, Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner remarked that the disgraced rapper appeared noticeably thinner. This was expected given that he had been in federal detention for two months. “A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him,” she said.

Millner observed a noticeable change in the media mogul’s hair color. She mentioned that he appeared slightly gray. The reporter also pointed out that Combs’ appearance sharply contrasted with how he looked in a video that surfaced online, showing him playing hacky sack in Central Park just days before his arrest on September 16.

Sean Diddy Combs Is Reportedly Fit & Healthy

A source close to Sean Diddy Combs told Page Six that the rapper is reportedly fit, healthy, and focused on his defense. “He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the insider added. The source also shared that he has been working out regularly.

Food Is The “Roughest Part” Of Sean Diddy Combs’ Imprisonment

Attorney Marc Agnifilo previously shared that the most challenging part of Combs’ time in prison has been the food. The rapper’s typical daily meal consists of cereal, fruits, or pastries for breakfast and options like hamburgers, fish, or beef tacos for lunch. Dinner tends to feature chicken, fajitas, pasta, or roast beef.

Combs indulged in a classic holiday feast for Thanksgiving with turkey roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. As for Christmas, TMZ reported that he will enjoy a special holiday lunch with baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a festive dessert.

A former inmate at the Brooklyn prison previously revealed in October that Combs’ celebrity status won’t grant him any special treatment or privileges. “His money and wealth won’t get him any benefits,” Timothy Smith told Daily Mail at the time. “People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at, there’s nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all.”

