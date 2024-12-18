Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kristen Corley, are parting ways as she has taken steps to end their marriage. As per the latest reports, Corley filed for divorce from the rapper last Friday, just shy of what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.

The former couple shares two young daughters, Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5. Details about whether Corley is requesting spousal or child support remain unclear, as the legal filings have not been publicly accessible.

Chance, whose fortune is estimated to be around $25 million, has yet to make a remake of the matter.