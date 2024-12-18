Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kristen Corley, are parting ways as she has taken steps to end their marriage. As per the latest reports, Corley filed for divorce from the rapper last Friday, just shy of what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.
The former couple shares two young daughters, Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5. Details about whether Corley is requesting spousal or child support remain unclear, as the legal filings have not been publicly accessible.
Chance, whose fortune is estimated to be around $25 million, has yet to make a remake of the matter.
Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley Announced Their Separation Back in April
Chance, 31, and Kristen Corley revealed their separation in April.
“After a period of separation, the two of us have decided to part ways,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “We made this decision amicably and with gratitude for our time together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters we will continue raising together,” she added. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”
Possible Reason For Chance The Rapper and Kristen Corley’s Divorce
In April last year, the rapper found himself in the spotlight after a video surfaced of him engaging in suggestive dancing with another woman during a celebration in Jamaica.
The Grammy-winning artist, shirtless in the clip, was seen behind model Mela Millz, dressed in colorful Carnival attire, as she danced against him. At one point, he playfully slapped her backside, sparking widespread attention.
Kristen Corley appeared to tell a different narrative through her social media, despite a rep for the couple claiming to TMZ that everything was “all good” after the viral moment. About a week later, the mother of two shared a poignant excerpt on maturity from Maya Angelou’s essay, “Home.”
“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” the late poet wrote. “They honor their credit cards, find parking spaces, and have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”
The passage continued, “But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business.”
Corley hints at deeper feelings by sharing the excerpt with a reflective note, expressing hope that everyone embraces maturity.
After beginning their relationship in 2013, the couple opted for a private civil ceremony on December 27, 2018. They hosted a grand celebration with high-profile guests like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle two months later.
