Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par has concluded its second week on a victorious note. The sports action drama is facing competition from Housefull 5 and Maa, but continues to be the #1 choice of audience. It has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Ghajini. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 box office update!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10

Despite strong competition from Housefull 5 and Maa, Aamir Khan starrer knocked it out of the park on second Sunday. As per the official figures, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 14.60 crores on day 10. It witnessed a good 16% jump compared to 12.55 crores earned on the second Saturday.

The overall net collections in India conclude at 122.28 crores, which is about 144.29 crores in gross earnings. Today, Sitaare Zameen Par will cross the 125 crore net mark. Made on a budget of approximately 90 crores, RS Prasanna’s directorial is a success at the box office as it has recovered way over its estimated cost. However, it will gain the hit verdict once the collections reach 180 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Weekend 2: 33.82 crores

Total: 122.28 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par is now Aamir Khan’s #6 grosser!

The sports comedy-drama has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Ghajini to become Aamir Khan’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. The next target is Thugs Of Hindostan, which should be surpassed within this week.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing films in India:

Dangal – 387.39 crores PK – 339.5 crores Dhoom 3 – 280.25 crores 3 Idiots – 202 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 122.28 crores Ghajini – 114 crores Talaash – 93 crores Taare Zameen Par – 62.50 crores Secret Superstar – 62 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (10 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 122.28 crores

India gross: 144.29 crores

ROI: 35.86%

Verdict: Plus

