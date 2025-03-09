Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, keeps its winning momentum intact. While the Hindi version is altogether on a different level, the Telugu-dubbed version, too, has joined the party. After a solid start on Friday, the magnum opus displayed a healthy jump yesterday, helping it surpass the Telugu lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Dangal in no time. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 2!

Growth on day 2

It’s impressive that despite getting watched by a big chunk of moviegoers, the Bollywood historical drama debuted on a strong note with its dubbed version. The Hindi collections have already crossed 500 crores net, and after three weeks of the original release, the Telugu version arrived on the big screen. Still, it bagged an impressive collection of 2.63 crores on the board.

Yesterday, on day 2, Chhaava kicked off with a good occupancy of 24% in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 41%, and evening shows were also on similar lines. In the night shows, it registered a solid 56% occupancy. As a result, an official collection of 3.31 crores came on Saturday. Compared to Friday’s 2.63 crores, it’s a jump of 25.85%.

Chhaava surpasses two Aamir Khan biggies!

In two days, Chhaava (Telugu) has amassed an impressive 5.94 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Dangal. For those who aren’t aware, Dangal did a business of 1.14 crores in Telugu, while Thugs Of Hindostan earned 2.76 crores, as per Sacnilk.

Today, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is likely to cross Dhoom 3’s 9.82 crores, which is also Aamir’s highest-grossing film ever in Telugu. However, as there’s ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand today, the collection might be impacted severely.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Chhaava (Telugu):

Day 1- 2.63 crores

Day 2- 3.31 crores

Total- 5.94 crores

