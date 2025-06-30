Prabhas is one of the busiest Indian superstars right now, and his lineup of upcoming films is full of potential blockbusters. Up next, he’ll be seen in The Raja Saab, but more than that, fans are eagerly waiting for his highly anticipated Salaar 2. Since the first installment was a big success, there’s an obvious buzz on the ground level for the sequel, and whenever it comes, it is expected to break records at the Indian box office. On day 1, it might also challenge the superstar’s record opener. Keep reading for a detailed report!

When it comes to delivering epic starts at the Indian box office, there’s no one like Prabhas. Since Baahubali 2, the pan-India superstar has been consistently giving earth-shattering starts. With his upcoming films, he’s going to take his opening day game to the next level, and there’s a high chance of Baahubali 2 finally getting surpassed.

Baahubali 2 is Prabhas’ biggest opener since 2017

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 is Prabhas’ biggest opener at the Indian box office. Backed by unprecedented buzz, the film registered a historic start. Back in 2017, the film earned a day 1 collection of 121 crore net. It had a craze all across the nation, and to date, it’s among the top three openers in the country.

Salaar 2 can challenge Baahubali 2’s day 1 at the Indian box office

After Baahubali 2, Prabhas had several big releases like Saaho, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, but none of them managed to score a century and challenge the 2017 magnum opus. Finally, it can be replaced by Salaar 2, which will likely release in 2026.

Just like Baahubali 2, Salaar 2 is also a sequel. Its predecessor was a big box office success, and even after the theatrical run, it gained immense popularity through OTT. The goodwill for the first installment is already there, which raises the potential of the sequel.

Given the big success of the first film in the Hindi market, Salaar 2 is expected to register a bumper opening in Hindi. Combining this with the Telugu market, it can easily challenge Baahubali 2’s 121 crores. So, Prabhas might finally topple his biggest opening after 8 years and set a new benchmark for himself.

