After Prabhas’ one-sided domination, the competition is on now! With Pushpa 2 spitting fire at the box office, Allu Arjun has joined the game of superstardom. This has given rise to a debate: Who’s the bigger star in the Hindi market? Well, currently, there’s no clear answer, and if we keep it a fair battle, everything is dependent on how Salaar 2 turns out to be. Keep reading for a detailed discussion!

It’s true that before Prabhas became a big force, Allu had already garnered popularity due to his dubbed films on TV. However, there wasn’t a scene of pan-India theatrical releases back then. It was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali that boosted the concept of pan-India releases. The success of Baahuhali 2 changed the dynamics and took the Saaho actor to a whole new level of stardom.

After Baahubali 2, Prabhas has been consistent with his box office performance in the Hindi market. His Saaho, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD performed really well and were highly successful. However, all these films never unleashed record-breaking feats. Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor was theatrically introduced to the Hindi market with Pushpa.

Despite no brand of director and no proper showcasing initially, Pushpa emerged as a big success in Hindi, leading to a rise in Allu Arjun’s popularity. Unlike Prabhas, he has not been tested in terms of consistency, as after Pushpa, he has directly come with Pushpa 2. And as we all know, Pushpa 2 is breaking records and aiming to be the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office.

If we make a fair comparison, both scored a century with the films (Baahubali and Pushpa) that introduced them to a pan-India scene. Both got sequels that turned out to be record-breaking (Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2). So, both Allu Arjun and Prabhas are in a tie.

Now, everything boils down to Salaar 2. With Salaar 2, Prabhas has the sequel benefit, and since the first part was a big success in Hindi, the sequel is expected to score massive numbers. If it fails to do record-breaking business, it will automatically put Allu Arjun on a higher level in terms of box office pull than Prabhas in the Hindi market.

