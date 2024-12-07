Pushpa 2 has unveiled a never-seen-before hysteria for a South Indian film at the box office, smashing records one after the other. In two days, the film stands at a total of 131 crore net in Hindi making a huge impact at the box office tally charts of 2024.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 2

On the second day, the film witnessed a drop of almost 18% at the box office and brought 59 crore with its Hindi version as compared to the 72 crore opening.

Pushpa Part 1 Box Office

With a huge 131 crore in two days, the sequel has surpassed the entire lifetime earnings of part 1, which was released in 2021 and earned 106 crore in Hindi. The film, in fact, has also attained two landmark milestones!

Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films Of 2024 Already

In only 2 days, Pushpa 2 entered the list of top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films at the box office in 2024. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 and has pushed Yami Gautam‘s Article 370 out of the top 10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024.

Stree 2: 627.50 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.20 crore Singham Again: 274.50 crore Fighter: 215 crore Shaitaan: 151 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 131 crore* (still running) Munjya: 108 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore

Surpasses Every South Indian Dubbed Film Except Kalki 2898 AD

Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single South Indian film released in Hindi in 2024 except Kalki 2898 AD.

Check out the lifetime collections of the Hindi versions of all the South Indian films released in 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore

Pushpa 2: 131 crore* (still running)

Hanuman: 58 crore

Devara: 68.14 crore

The Greatest Of All Time: 18.37 crore

Indian 2: 5.60 crore

Vettaiyan: 4.35 crore

Captain Miller: 4 crore

