Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has secured gigantic records at the box office. It is in all probability only a few days away to become the highest-grossing Film in India. Here are as many as 24 huge records broken by the pan India film helmed by Sukumar.

Firsts Of Records At The Box Office

Here are all the ‘First’ records secured by Allu Arjun at the box office.

First 100 Crore Opener For Allu Arjun First 100 Crore Opener For Fahadh Faasil First 100 Crore Opener For Rashmika Mandanna First 100 Crore Opener For Sukumar First Indian Film To Sell 100K+ Tickets On BMS In 1 Hour. First Indian Film To Sell 1 Million+ Tickets On BMS In 24 Hours For 3 Consecutive Days

7. First Film With 50+ Crore Collection In Two Languages

Pushpa 2 secured 72 crore opening in Hindi beating every single Hindi film and making it to the top. He also opened with 92 crore in Telugu but failed to beat the best – RRR’s 103 crore.

Biggest Opening Day Records

8. Biggest Indian Opener

Previous Record: RRR : 134 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore

9. Biggest Hindi Opener

Previous Record: Jawan: 65.5 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 72 crore

10. Biggest Non-Holiday Opener India

Previous Record: RRR : 134 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore

11. Biggest Non-Holiday Opener In Hindi

Previous Record: Pathaan: 55 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 72 crore

12. Biggest Dubbed South-Indian Opener

Previous Record: KGF: Chapter 2: 53.55 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 72 crore

13. Biggest Worldwide Opening

Previous Record: RRR: 223 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 279.94 crore

14. Biggest Hindi-Dubbed Opener In North America In 2024

15. Allu Arjun’s Biggest Opener

Previous Record: Pushpa: The Rise: 45.45 crore

New Record: Pushpa: The Rule: 179.25 crore

16. Sukumar’s Biggest Opener

Previous Record: Pushpa: The Rise: 45.45 crore

New Record: Pushpa: The Rule: 179.25 crore

17. Fahadh Faasil’s Biggest Opener

Previous Record: Pushpa: The Rise: 45.45 crore

New Record: Pushpa: The Rule: 179.25 crore

18. Biggest Hindi Opener For Rashmika Mandanna

Previous Record: Animal: 54.75 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 72 crore

19. Biggest India Opening For Rashmika Mandanna

Previous Record: Animal: 63.80 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore

Other Records

20. Biggest Pre-Sales On BMS For Tollywood In 2024

Previous Record: Kalki 2898 AD: 1.7 Million

3+ Million New Record: Pushpa 2

21. Fastest 400 Crore Grosser Worldwide

The previous record was with Baahubali 2, RRR & KGF 2 in three days, crossing 400 crore gross in 3 days. Allu Arjun’s biggie has touched the mark in 2 days.

22. First 200 Crore Grosser India

The previous Best Record was held with RRR, which crossed 150 crore gross in India on day 1. Allu Arjun’s film clocked 210.04 crore gross on day 1.

23. Biggest Paid Previews In India

Previous Record: Stree 2: 9.40 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 11 crore

24. Biggest Advance Booking In India

Previous Record: KGF: Chapter 2: 80.50 crore

New Record: Pushpa 2: 91.24 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

