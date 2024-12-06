Fans are chanting ‘Rapa Rapa’ all across as Pushpa 2 has turned out to be the biggest Indian opener ever. Allu Arjun starrer has created history not only in Telugu but also in the Hindi language. With 170 crores+ on day 1, it has scored the second-highest footfalls of all time in the domestic market. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

In advance booking alone, Sukumar’s directorial had registered ticket sales of 31 lakhs. It was competing against Kalki 2898 AD, KGF Chapter 2, and others to find its spot among the highest footfalls in India. It needed at least 57 lakhs of ticket sales to beat Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and enter the top 5.

Pushpa 2 Day 1 Footfalls

As per a recent report by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 had witnessed footfalls of 1.84 lakhs in premieres. On day 1, Allu Arjun starrer witnessed ticket sales of a staggering 75 lakhs in all languages. Combining the premieres and day 1, the total footfalls for the opening day come to approximately 0.77 crores.

With that, Pushpa 2 has now registered the second-highest footfalls of all time on opening day in Indian cinema. Check out the complete list below:

Baahubali 2: 1.11 crores Pushpa 2: The Rule: 77 lakhs (including premieres) KGF Chapter 2: 69 lakhs RRR: 67 lakhs Saaho: 65 lakhs

Kalki 2898 AD (57 lakhs) is now out of the top 5. Pushpa 2 was the most-anticipated film of 2024, and clearly, the wait was worth it as the action thriller continues to create history at the ticket windows.

Box Office Collection Day 1

In the domestic market, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s film has garnered a whopping 178 crores (in all languages). It has surpassed Jawan to score the highest Hindi opening of all time, as it raked in 72 crores.

