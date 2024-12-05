Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has already started breaking records even before completing a day in theatres. On Wednesday night, the premieres were held across the globe in selected locations, and the response was mind-blowing. As we saw in pre-sales, the craze was visible among the audience, and it was expected that the magnum opus would earn record-breaking numbers in several regions. Living up to its hype, the biggie has registered an all-time record collection for premieres at the UK-Ireland box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the last few years, we have seen a significant rise in the demand for big Telugu films in the overseas market. In the case of this Pushpa sequel, there was a padding of a cult character and the goodwill of the predecessor, so record-breaking numbers were projected ever since the sequel officially began. And so far, it is doing what it was expected to do.

According to the latest update, Pushpa 2 has earned a whopping 3.04 crores through premieres at the UK-Ireland box office. This marks the highest-ever collection for premieres among Indian films and makes it the first Indian film to cross the 3 crore mark the UK-Ireland with premieres.

Before Pushpa 2’s storm came, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD held the record for the highest collection in premieres at the UK-Ireland box office, earning 2.65 crores. Followed by the Pushpa sequel and Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR’s Devara holds third place among top Indian premieres with a collection of 2.43 crores.

Top 3 Indian premieres at the UK-Ireland box office:

Pushpa 2- 3.04 crores

Kalki 2898 AD- 2.65 crores

Devara- 2.43 crores

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule is playing in theatres worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office (35 Days): To Wrap Up Its Glorious Run Below 350 Crores Amid Pushpa 2 Storm & OTT Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News