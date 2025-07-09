James Gunn is finally ready to show the world his take on Superman. After years of buildup and plenty of speculation, the film is all set for release on July 11. It kicks off the new DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran without dragging through another origin story. Instead, the story drops straight into a world that already knows Superman and his quieter side as Clark Kent. David Corenswet leads the charge, and the early signs are promising.

Superman 2025 Rotten Tomatoes Score Starts Strong

The first wave of reactions is finally in, and things are looking good. Out of 151 early reviews, the film scored 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and picked up the Certified Fresh label. That number could shift once more opinions roll in, but for now, the mood is mostly upbeat. This is a big deal for Warner Bros. since the whole direction of their revamped superhero universe depends on this one landing well. The audience score hasn’t arrived yet, though, because the film hasn’t hit theaters.

Some critics are completely on board. One praised David Corenswet as the best Superman since Reeve and said the film strikes the right balance of action, humor, and nostalgia. Another said the story felt complex and emotional, sometimes to the point of being tiring, but still engaging. Corenswet’s version of the hero was called soulful and full of energy, someone who enjoys the role but doesn’t come off as too perfect.

Superman 2025 Drew Some Negative Reviews As Well

The excitement around Superman has been steadily growing, especially after the promos picked up speed. It’s one of the most talked-about films of 2025, but even with all the praise, it hasn’t won everyone over.

On the flip side, a few reviewers found the tone too silly. One called it cartoonish and said it felt more like a spoof than a bold new version. Another critic thought the movie tried to do too much. While praising the lead actor’s chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, they felt the film was overloaded with characters, subplots, and setups for future DC stories.

Krypto the Superdog made a splash, but maybe hung around a little too long. Another reviewer pointed out that James Gunn seemed stuck in an old superhero playbook, ignoring how much the genre has changed over the years.

So while the buzz is mostly positive, this isn’t a clean sweep. The film delivers on energy and style, but not everyone is buying into the direction. With the future of DC riding on this, all eyes are on what happens next once audiences finally get their say.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman: Where To Watch All Movies Featuring The Man Of Steel Before James Gunn’s Reboot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News