Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective Sherlock Holmes has long fascinated filmmakers around the world, and rightly so. Before taking on the role of the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman, David Corenswet made a brief appearance in a lesser-known screen adaptation of the famous sleuth. No, we are not talking about Robert Downey Jr.’s movies or Benedict Cumberbatch’s acclaimed series. The show in question is Elementary — a critically acclaimed yet often-overlooked reimagining of Sherlock Holmes. Read on to find out what it’s about and where to stream it in India.

What’s Elementary All About

Created by Robert Doherty, Elementary is a gripping procedural mystery drama and a modern-day reimagining of Sherlock Holmes. The series stars Jonny Lee Miller as the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes, a recovering addict now living in New York City. He is assisted by Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu), a former surgeon turned sober companion, whose job is to help him stay clean. Together, the unlikely duo assists the NYPD in cracking some of its most complex cases. The series also features Aidan Quinn, Natalie Dormer, Jon Michael Hill, Rhys Ifans, and John Noble in key supporting roles.

David Corenswet’s Role in Elementary

The Superman actor appeared in Season 5, Episode 19 of Elementary, titled ‘High Heat’. He played the role of Houston Spivey, a concerned brother whose sister has gone missing. His character seeks the help of Sherlock Holmes to solve the mystery.

Elementary – Critical Response, Audience Ratings & OTT Platform

Elementary has received widespread acclaim, earning a 96% critics’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, the series holds a solid 7.9/10 user rating. Spanning seven seasons and 154 episodes, the show is currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar. Each episode has a runtime of around 40 minutes.

Elementary Trailer (via IMDb)

You can watch the trailer of this Sherlock Holmes-based series to get a glimpse of its lead characters, intriguing plot, and the Manhattan setting.

