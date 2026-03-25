Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary records one of the biggest Mondays ever for March releases. It is on track to beat Gosling’s other acclaimed sci-fi flick, Blade Runner 2049, at the box office in North America. It will achieve this feat in less than seven days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2026 movie is currently the trending release worldwide. It is also facing tough competition in major global markets from the Indian sensation Dhurandhar 2, excluding China and North America. It is expected to emerge as the year’s first blockbuster among tentpole releases. The sci-fi flick will soon cross the $200 million milestone worldwide.

Project Hail Mary’s 1st Monday collection at the North American box office

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Project Hail Mary has collected a magnificent $7 million at the domestic box office on its first Monday. It dropped by 65.7% only from Sunday. It recorded the 10th biggest Monday ever for March releases. Compared to the last And Weir adaptation, The Martian, it has collected significantly more. For the record, The Martian collected $4.4 million on its first Monday. After 4 days of release, the movie has reached $87.5 million in North America.

Set to beat Blade Runner 2049 domestically in less than 7 days

Blade Runner 2049 is an epic neo-noir film directed by Denis Villeneuve, a sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner. It features Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in key roles, and despite being a financial flop, it earned two Academy Awards – for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

At the domestic box office, Blade Runner 2049 has grossed $92.1 million. Project Hail Mary is around $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Blade Runner 2049. The sci-fi flick will surpass Blade Runner 2049’s domestic haul in just 5 days.

More about Project Hail Mary’s box office collection

It will soon become the 2nd 2026 release to cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. By Thursday, the sci-fi flick will surpass the entire domestic haul of Dune. Internationally, it has collected $60.4 million at the overseas box office, and, combined with the latest domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Project Hail Mary has reached $147.8 million. It will soon cross the $150 million milestone.

Box office summary

Domestic – $87.5 million

International – $60.4 million

Worldwide – $147.9 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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