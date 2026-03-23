Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling first came into the limelight after starring in Denzel Washington’s sports drama Remember the Titans (2000). He later gained global popularity with the 2004 romantic drama, The Notebook, and further solidified his reputation as a dependable leading man with films such as Drive, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, Barbie, and The Fall Guy.

His latest release, the big-budget sci-fi venture Project Hail Mary, is now playing in theaters and has already earned an impressive $141 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Out of this worldwide total, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed film has delivered a strong domestic opening of $80.6 million. This brings us to an interesting question: What are the top five Ryan Gosling films with the biggest opening weekends in North America? And more importantly, has Project Hail Mary outperformed them all? Read on to find out.

Ryan Gosling’s Top 5 Films With The Biggest Domestic Opening Weekends

Let’s take a look at the films starring Ryan Gosling that delivered the biggest domestic opening weekends at the box office, along with their worldwide totals, as per figures from Box Office Mojo:

Barbie (2023): Domestic Opening: $162 million | Worldwide Earnings: $1.447 billion Blade Runner 2049 (2017): Domestic Opening: $32.8 million | Worldwide Earnings: $277.9 million The Fall Guy (2024): Domestic Opening: $27.7 million | Worldwide Earnings: $181.1 million Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011): Domestic Opening: $19.1 million | Worldwide Earnings: $145.1 million Gangster Squad (2013): Domestic Opening: $17.1 million | Worldwide Earnings: $105.2 million

Is Project Hail Mary Ryan Gosling’s Biggest North America Opener?

With a domestic opening of $80.6 million, Project Hail Mary comfortably ranks as Ryan Gosling’s second-biggest opening weekend in North America, so it is behind only the 2023 box office blockbuster Barbie. However, the epic sci-fi venture has opened nearly 2.5 times higher than Blade Runner 2049 and almost three times higher than The Fall Guy.

It clearly ranks as Ryan Gosling’s strongest non-Barbie opening and also indicates a strong audience interest in the film. Although it wasn’t able to surpass Barbie’s massive $162 million North American debut, Project Hail Mary still stands as one of the biggest commercial openers of his career. Now, the important question is: Can it convert this impressive opening into equally strong worldwide box office momentum in the coming weeks?

What’s Project Hail Mary All About

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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